Outrage on social media as man assaults Pet Dog during Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD – A disturbing clip has gone viral, sparking outrage online as a pet dog sitting in the back of a car was assaulted by young man for no apparent reason.

The footage shows the man, dressed in a white, stepping off a motorcycle, approaching the car, and striking the defenseless husky while laughing. Bystanders inside the car attempted to confront the attackers, but the group continued their antics, even hurling a plastic bottle at the vehicle before speeding away.

Celebration of Freedom in Quetta pic.twitter.com/8iJP3YEdgW — Bismillah Jan (@khialay) August 14, 2025

The shocking incident reportedly took place during the night of August 13–14. Social media users slammed the behavior, with one remarking, “That dog was more mature than the whole country.” The video has racked up over 500,000 views on X, prompting widespread condemnation.

Animal lovers and netizens are demanding swift action against the cruel act.