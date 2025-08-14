Biker girl brutally attacked in Lahore’s Chung; probe underway

LAHORE – A disturbing incident reported from in Chung, Lahore where an unknown man violently attacked young biker girl.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the vicinity, showing the suspect physically assaulting the girl before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s mother, Farzana, reported that her daughter, Amna had gone out to purchase groceries when the attack occurred. The complainant said the suspect not only beat her daughter with punches and slaps but also attempted to abduct her, dragging her on the road by her hair.

Authorities have taken swift notice. DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran, directed SP Saddar Division Rana Hussain Tahir to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrator. A dedicated team under SHO Chuhang Muhammad Raza, has been formed to track down the suspect, who remains at large.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with citizens demanding swift justice and increased security measures to protect women in the area.