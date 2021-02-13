PSL6 opening ceremony to be held in Turkey: reports

08:44 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
PSL6 opening ceremony to be held in Turkey: reports
LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021’s opening ceremony will be shot in Istanbul, a city in Turkey, reported local media.

Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Talha Anjum, and Talha Younus of Young Stunners, who performed the PSL6 anthem, have reached Turkey for recording. The recorded event will go live on TV screens in Pakistan on February 20.

The PCB has taken this decision as the event could not be held in Karachi’s National Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed twenty per cent of spectators to attend the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League 2021.

With the latest development, 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

