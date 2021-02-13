PSL6 opening ceremony to be held in Turkey: reports
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021’s opening ceremony will be shot in Istanbul, a city in Turkey, reported local media.
Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Talha Anjum, and Talha Younus of Young Stunners, who performed the PSL6 anthem, have reached Turkey for recording. The recorded event will go live on TV screens in Pakistan on February 20.
The PCB has taken this decision as the event could not be held in Karachi’s National Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.
Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed twenty per cent of spectators to attend the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League 2021.
With the latest development, 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.
NCOC allows limited spectators to attend PSL 2021 ... 03:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed twenty percent of spectators to attend ...
- PSL6 opening ceremony to be held in Turkey: reports08:44 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in ...07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PCB vows strict implementation of bio-secure protocols as HBL PSL6 ...07:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day parade07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #PawriHoriHai remix by Indian memer Yashraj Mukhate is jam worthy! ...05:06 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the viral video and what ...03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui informs fans about hacker alert06:24 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021