#PAKvSA – South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets in second T20I
Web Desk
09:39 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Share

LAHORE – South Africa on Saturday levelled three match T20 series 1-1 after beating Pakistan by six wickets in second fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Proteas managed to achieve an easy target of 145 runs in 16.2 overs. Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon scored 42 runs each to help the team bag victory. David Miller scored 25 runs for not out.

Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Qadir got one wicket each.

Earlier today, Proteas had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan made 144 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Ramazan was in good form as he scored 51 runs, becoming first Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman to score 50+ score in three consecutive T20I matches. 

The third match of this series will be played tomorrow Sunday at the same venue.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Nandre Burger, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SnymanPite van Biljon

