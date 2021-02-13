Petroleum prices likely to go up from Feb 16 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday once again proposed Rs16 per litre hike in petrol price from February 16.

The regulator has sent a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Finance. The OGRA has proposed Rs14 per litre hike in the price high-speed diesel.

Local media citing sources said that petrol price is likely to go up by Rs5.50 and diesel Rs5.75 for remaining days of February 2021.

On Feb 1, the federal government had raised prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It had approved Rs2.70 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2.88 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was hiked by Rs3 per litre.

Current petroleum prices are following;

Petrol: Rs111.90

Kerosene oil: Rs80.19

Diesel: Rs116.07

Light diesel oil: Rs79.23