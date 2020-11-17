Imad, Amir or Iftikhar? Who will be Daaghon ka Champion tonight!
Ace Karachi Kings players challenge each other to win coveted title by Surf Excel ahead of PSL 2020 Final
As the final clash of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars takes place tonight at the National Stadium, there is another race going on for becoming the Daaghon ka Champion.
Hours before the grand finale, three ace players of Karachi Kings took to their social media platforms challenging each other as they vouched for the Surf Excel Daaghon ka Champion title.
Captain hoon hamesha lead karon ga Daaghon ka champion bannay mein bhi. Aaj final hai.. fans, mere saath ho na? @iamamirofficial @iftiahmed221#daaghonkachampion #karachikings #SurfExcel pic.twitter.com/DwxifbECMI— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) November 17, 2020
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Iftikhar Ahmad have so far emerged as the most exciting players of the tournament, representing Karachi Kings.
Aaj sirf league ka champion nahi.. daaghon Ka Champion bhi banoonga mein @simadwasim@IftiAhmed221#Daaghonkachampion #KarachiKings #SurfExcel pic.twitter.com/Niy52eOQK1— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 17, 2020
Being the proud laundry partner of first time PSL finalist, Surf Excel will be awarding a special title of Daaghon ka Champion to that one Karachi Kings player who ends up staining his shirt the most in the quest to perform in the final match.
Off break karke break karon ga Daaghon Ka record aur aaj banoonga Daaghon Ka Champion... @iamamirofficial @simadwasim #DaaghonKaChampion #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/LrYa2lL2yG— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) November 17, 2020
The Unilever brand, which stands for Dirt is Good, has always provided the people of Pakistan a peace of mind when it comes to dealing with nasty stains and dirt.
Let’s see who not just wins the game tonight but also this award by Surf Excel!
But, at the same time, we know that Surf Excel is our one-and-only #DaaghonKaChampion that anyone can truly rely on. As it says: “Agar champion bannay main Daagh lag jaen, tow Daaghon ka Champion tow Surf Excel hai!”
