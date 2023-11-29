PSL 9: Muhammad Amir leaves Karachi Kings for Quetta Gladiators 

LAHORE – Another major blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir bids adieu to franchise for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League edition 9.

Reports in local media said Amir, who remained in the news for refusing to return to the national squad, has followed Imad Wasim, parting ways with beleaguered Karachi Kings.

It was reported that the 31-year-old is expected to join Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming edition of the country's flagship cricket league.

Insiders linked close relationship between Mohammad Amir and Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, and the pacer is set to bring his skill and experience to the Quetta team.

Last year, Babar Azam exited Karachi Kings and now key players Imad Wasim, and Amir left the franchise to restructure the whole squad.

Newly appointed Test skipper Shaan Masood will reportedly move from Multan Sultans to Kings. He is expected to lead Karachi Kings in PSL 9.

Furthermore, reports also suggest about Tayyab Tahir being traded to Multan Sultans as part of the team's strategy for the upcoming action.

The drafting for Pakistan Super League edition 9 is slated to be held in mid-December in Lahore.