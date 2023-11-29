Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL 9: Muhammad Amir leaves Karachi Kings for Quetta Gladiators 

Web Desk
01:15 PM | 29 Nov, 2023
PSL 9: Muhammad Amir leaves Karachi Kings for Quetta Gladiators 
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Another major blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir bids adieu to franchise for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League edition 9.

Reports in local media said Amir, who remained in the news for refusing to return to the national squad, has followed Imad Wasim, parting ways with beleaguered Karachi Kings.

It was reported that the 31-year-old is expected to join Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming edition of the country's flagship cricket league.

Insiders linked close relationship between Mohammad Amir and Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, and the pacer is set to bring his skill and experience to the Quetta team.

Last year, Babar Azam exited Karachi Kings and now key players Imad Wasim, and Amir left the franchise to restructure the whole squad.

Newly appointed Test skipper Shaan Masood will reportedly move from Multan Sultans to Kings. He is expected to lead Karachi Kings in PSL 9.

Furthermore, reports also suggest about Tayyab Tahir being traded to Multan Sultans as part of the team's strategy for the upcoming action.

The drafting for Pakistan Super League edition 9 is slated to be held in mid-December in Lahore. 

PSL 9: Naseem Shah quits Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

04:22 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

PSL 9: Naseem Shah quits Quetta Gladiators to join Islamabad United

12:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Muhammad Rizwan wins hearts by dedicating CWC victory to Palestinians ...

02:14 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad wins gold medal in Wushu fight at Peace ...

03:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Pakistan team leaves for Sri Lanka for Afghanistan ODI series

03:08 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

British Open 2023: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:10 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, & Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed marginal losses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.6 for selling and 288.65 for buying purposes.

Euro price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 360 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.6  288.65 
Euro EUR 312  315 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360  363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.11 758.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.36 923.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 320.1 322.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.01 8.16

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates see big increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – The gold price moved up down in the local market in line with massive increase in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,900.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,830, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,750 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,500.00.

In international market, the price of precious metal went up by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: