Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son robbed of luxury watch worth Rs18 million in Barcelona

BARCELONA – Member of the National Assembly Abdul Qadir Gilani, who is a son of Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, was reportedly robbed of a luxury wristwatch while visiting Barcelona, Spain.

Reports said an unidentified thief snatched the high-end watch from Gilani during his leisure trip to the city.

The estimated value of the stolen watch is around €56,000**, which amounts to approximately Rs18.5 million.

Abdul Qadir Gilani, who is currently in Barcelona for tourism, has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. Local authorities have been informed, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concerns over street crime targeting tourists in major European cities, even those traveling with a public profile.

He has been a member of the National Assembly since February 2024.

Abdul Qadir Gilani has served as a member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab from June 2008 to July 2012. Representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he contested from Multan, a political stronghold of the Gilani family.