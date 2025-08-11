Second phase of receiving Hajj applications begins to fulfill allotted quota

ISLAMABAD – The second phase of receiving hajj applications has begun for unregistered intending pilgrims after the Ministry of Religious received below-than-expectations in the first phase.

The process of receiving applications through the Ministry’s online portal and designated banks will continue till Saturday.

Overseas Pakistanis can also apply for Hajj through designated banks via a close relative. Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan.

Reports said the received applications cover only 60 percent of the quota allotted by Saudi Arabia to paksitan as 71,286 registered pilgrims submitted applications at designated banks over the past six days. Out of the total allotted seats of 118,210, 46,924 are still vacant.

The ministry said it will stop accepting the applications as the quota is filled. Pilgrims can submit their applications along with the first installment of expenses by August 16.

For the long Hajj package, the first installment has been fixed at Rs500,00o, while for the short Hajj package it stands at Rs550,000.