Pakistan’s former boxing champion Dur Muhammad Baloch dies at 40

QUETTA – Former national boxing champion and international boxer Dur Muhammad Baloch passed away at the age of 40, it emerged on Sunday.

Baloch, a former Karachi Port Trust, and Pakistan Navy player was a resident of Lyari and associated with the Merchant Navy; he succumbed to a heart attack on a ship in an African port.

The deceased has left behind a widow and three children. He was the nephew of the late Pakistan Boxing Federation official and Sindh Boxing Association Secretary Asghar Baloch.

The athlete passed away months after the death of his father Malang Baloch. Dur Baloch inherited his love for boxing from his father, a famous Olympiad from Lyari.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in as news of the boxer’s death came in.