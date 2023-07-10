Search

Pakistan’s former boxing champion Dur Muhammad Baloch dies at 40

Web Desk 09:41 AM | 10 Jul, 2023
Pakistan’s former boxing champion Dur Muhammad Baloch dies at 40
Source: social media

QUETTA – Former national boxing champion and international boxer Dur Muhammad Baloch passed away at the age of 40, it emerged on Sunday.

Baloch, a former Karachi Port Trust, and Pakistan Navy player was a resident of Lyari and associated with the Merchant Navy; he succumbed to a heart attack on a ship in an African port.

The deceased has left behind a widow and three children. He was the nephew of the late Pakistan Boxing Federation official and Sindh Boxing Association Secretary Asghar Baloch.

The athlete passed away months after the death of his father Malang Baloch. Dur Baloch inherited his love for boxing from his father, a famous Olympiad from Lyari.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in as news of the boxer’s death came in.

Amir Khan reacts to Pakistani boxer's death from punch in the face (VIDEO)

Web Desk
Latest

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

