Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands to clinch World Cup Qualifier final

HARARE – Sri Lanka advanced their unbeaten run as they outclassed the Netherlands by 128 runs in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
Shanaka led squad posted 233 while batting first; Sahan Arachchige impressed everyone with his batting skills, as he registered maiden ODI fifty by scoring 57 off 71 deliveries.
The Dutch side failed to stand and the whole team was out for mere 105 runs. Three players managed to score double figures.
Following the impressive display of skills, Dilshan Madushanka was named the Player of the Match for his top bowling figures while Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theeksana remained top wicket takers.
Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands qualified for World Cup and will play in India later this year. The Netherlands eliminated Windies from the race.
10 teams will fight for ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in India this October, and the 45 matches action will continue till November. Four squads will make their way to semifinals, with final of the much-anticipated game slated to be held on November 19.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
