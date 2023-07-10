Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands to clinch World Cup Qualifier final

HARARE – Sri Lanka advanced their unbeaten run as they outclassed the Netherlands by 128 runs in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Lankan Lions handed over a humiliating defeat to the Netherlands in the final of the Qualifiers.

Shanaka led squad posted 233 while batting first; Sahan Arachchige impressed everyone with his batting skills, as he registered maiden ODI fifty by scoring 57 off 71 deliveries.

The Dutch side failed to stand and the whole team was out for mere 105 runs. Three players managed to score double figures.

Following the impressive display of skills, Dilshan Madushanka was named the Player of the Match for his top bowling figures while Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theeksana remained top wicket takers.

A flawless title win at the #CWC23 Qualifier ???? Congratulations, Sri Lanka ???????????? pic.twitter.com/98xXdfHY57 — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2023

Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands qualified for World Cup and will play in India later this year. The Netherlands eliminated Windies from the race.

10 teams will fight for ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in India this October, and the 45 matches action will continue till November. Four squads will make their way to semifinals, with final of the much-anticipated game slated to be held on November 19.