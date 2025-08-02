Imran Afridi confesses to killing lawyer Shams-ul-Islam as revenge for Father murder

KARACHI – Murder of senior lawyer Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam takes another turn as accused Imran Afridi admitted to crime in a video statement.

The incident occurred yesterday outside Quran Academy in Karachi’s upscale Khayaban-e-Rahat area. Khawaja Shams-ul-Islam was shot while putting on his shoes after attending a funeral prayer with his son, Daniyal Islam.

A case has been registered at Darakhshan police station under charges including murder and terrorism based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Khawaja Faiz-ul-Islam. Police have confirmed that further legal proceedings are ongoing following the accused’s confession.

In his confession video, Afridi said murder was result of a longstanding dispute, as he accused Shams-ul-Islam of abducting, brutally torturing and killing his aging father. The two were also involved in a financial conflict over 35Lac rupees, which escalated tensions between the families.

Afridi further claimed that after killing of his father, his family faced false legal cases lodged by Shams-ul-Islam. He accused Shams of filing fake terrorism charges against his brothers and dragging women from his family into legal troubles, despite their lack of involvement.

Over his frustration with justice system, Afridi said he did not receive any legal relief, which compelled him to take matters into his own hands, and he acted alone in the murder and asked police and law enforcement agencies not to harass his family or friends in connection with the case.