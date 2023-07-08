Pakistan forms committee to mull over India tour for ODI World Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz has constituted a high-level committee to take a final decision about Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 to be hosted by India in October this year.
Reports said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the committee that comprises Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, officials of security agencies and others.
The high-level committee would present its recommendations to the prime minister about participation of the Pakistan team in the ODI World Cup. The premier will take the final decision after reviewing the recommendations.
It is recalled that India has refused to visit Pakistan to take part in the Asia Cup, forcing the Asia Cricket Council to announce a hybrid model to hold the tournament.
Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixtures list for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with Pakistan opening their campaign on October 6 and 12 against qualifiers.
The mega ODI event will begin in India from Oct 5 and ten team will take part in the race for the title across the 10 venues. The world cup will span across 46 days later this year.
The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.
Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, and Afghanistan on Oct 23. The Team Green will take on South Africa on Oct 27 and Bangladesh on Oct 31. They will play against New Zealand on Nov 4 and England on Nov 12.
The final group stage match will be England up against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.
If the West Indies qualify, they will be qualifier 1, irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers round while Sri Lanka qualify will be Q2 if they qualify.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, the match will be played in Kolkata and if India qualify for this stage they will play in Mumbai unless they are playing against Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 08, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,360
