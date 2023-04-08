Shaheen Afridi voices support for Palestine after Israel's Al Aqsa Mosque attack

Pakistani top politicians, activists, and celebrities have voiced their outrage over the attacks by Jewish armed forces on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Israeli jets bombarded several sites in Gaza, striking targets near Jerusalem, days after brutal Israeli police attacks on Muslim worshippers at Islam’s third holiest site in which several people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

Amid the heartbreaking atrocities, Muslims from across the world condemned the attack and demanded the international community to step up for distressed Palestinians.

Joining the condemnation, Pakistani ace speedster Shaheen Afridi voiced support for the violence.

He penned a touching prayer pleading for the end of violence on Muslims. “Believers resemble one body, so that, if any part of the body is not well then the whole body shares the sleeplessness,” Afridi wrote.

Pakistani celebs send prayers for Palestine

Usman Mukhtar, Saba Qamar, and Syra Yousuf took to their social media platforms to speak out against these atrocities. Bella Hadid expressed her concerns through her Insta Stories, stating that this is not about religion or hating one another on the internet, but about a government system using their own people and others as political pawns. She emphasized the importance of using one's moral compass as a human being with a human heart to understand what is wrong and right.

Tensions are on the rise in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover coincide.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam and the most sacred site in Judaism, has become a focal point of these tensions. There are concerns that confrontations at the mosque could lead to further unbalanced violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas, as has occurred in the past.