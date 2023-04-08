Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with new viral videos

Lollywood’s beloved actress Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills and stunning beauty captured the hearts of millions of fans.

Raees star’s power extends beyond her on screen abilities, as the 38-year-old is recognised as a fashion icon and a role model for many women. With her immaculate style, Khan wooed millions and remained favourite in the fashion industry.

Besides launching her first business venture Mashion, Mahira Khan ventured into M by Mahira. The star lately dropped new clips on social media, flaunting flamboyance. She was seen wearing a breathtaking black saree from her fashion brand, which has left her fans in awe of her beauty and style.

“Aaah how could I not have a sari this time.. named after my bari phopo - Surraiya. She was my entire childhood. She fed me and loved me like the daughter she didn’t have. I love you my surrrii phopo (sic)’, she captioned the post.

The Humsafar star also shared her clicks in white ensemble. “This one is for my dadis only other poti. My ‘LA’ cousin as all my friends used to call her. Exciting times when they all would come for the winters. We have discovered each other again as adults.. and oh the joy. She’s cool, calm, kind… and so much fun. I miss you.. can’t wait to see you,” she said.

Social media users loved the sizzling looks of Pakistani diva and bombarded the comment section with adorable comments.