Mahira Khan displeases fans with latest clothing collection

From the harrowing Peshawar blast to Tim Hortons' Pakistani franchise mess to actress Mahira Khan's ''ridiculously overpriced'' clothing line, Pakistani media doesn't seem to get any rest.

The 38-year-old diva, who rose to prominence with her impeccable acting prowess in the drama serial Humsafar, went on to debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan and then became part of Pakistan's highest-grossing film The Legend of Maula Jatt, making her one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment fraternity.

With all the access, fame, and grandeur, the Bin Roye actress introduced her own brand which could have been discussed in positive light had the price tag on many of the articles not been hefty on the pocket of many.

Social media users have severely criticized Khan's new fashion brand 'M' for being too costly in times of high inflation in the country. What irked many people is the fact that the items were way too simple; the plain white Mardana and embroidered Kurtas, Silk Tunic set, and co-ord sets. While Twitterati suggested they absolutely love the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad star, not many are willing to buy the pieces. Khan, though she went above and beyond with the collection and named it after her grandmother Razia, managed to vex many of her fans.

Despite Khan's expensive yet bland and basic collection failing to excite her millions of fans, ironically, the Raees diva's brand saw many articles already being sold out despite the backlash.

One user asked, "a PLAIN WHITE LINEN KURTA for 13k???????!!"

Mahira Khan selling a PLAIN WHITE LINEN KURTA for 13k???????!! And its already sold out?? WHY ? HOW? WHO? pic.twitter.com/Mq03TwzI3Q — Fateymaaaa (@_brb_crying) February 12, 2023

Another user wrote, "i love you but these are ridiculously overpriced" and argued that "bazar se 2000 main miljaye aisay [You could get the same in 2000 from the market]"

mahira jaan i love you but these are ridiculously overpriced, bazar se 2000 main miljaye aisay. pic.twitter.com/Jg2VRYEn50 — abeera (@abeerayy__19) February 12, 2023

One Twitter user drew comparsions between Khan's collection and designer Zara Shahjahan suggesting "Zara Shahjahan seems better & cheaper."

Mahira Khan!! Selling plain silk coords for JUST 25,000 PKR! Suddenly, Zara Shahjahan seem better & cheaper ???? pic.twitter.com/34ayFDO6gE — Bano (@BanoBee) February 13, 2023

Amma saw M by Mahira Khan’s dresses and prices and phir said “iss tarah ki Shalwar kameez 500 mein silwa doon apne darzi se”:”) — potato (@Fatpootatto) February 13, 2023

once again asking this, am I getting mahira in these prices too? because what on earth ???? pic.twitter.com/oxKL1Y7BCP — ???? (@xyzmariaa) February 12, 2023

One of the many people complaining sarcastically responded, "Mahira Khan is affected by inflation the most. She is selling her father's kurtas to survive. Please like, share & subscribe to help poor Mahira to get through this tough economic times."

Mahira Khan is affected by inflation the most. She is selling her father's kurtas to survive. Please like, share & subscribe to help poor Mahira to get through this tough economic times@TheMahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/nuTtDEnP9D — MEHMOOD (@mehm00ood) February 13, 2023

Another user wrote a hilarious response, "dress ke sath mahira khan bhi milegi [Mahira will come along the dress]"

dress ke sath mahira khan bhi milegi pic.twitter.com/bwGOl1hdnv — whoisinfa (@sadnibbi) February 13, 2023

While many people ridiculed Khan for her expensive clothes, there are some who are justifying such prices, much to the dismay of others.

elite influencer in netherlands fighting for @TheMahiraKhan so she can sell her overpriced kurtas ???? bus sirf gali nikalti hai in ke lia. pic.twitter.com/NJHN5cpmjD — doubleroti (@englishnaan) February 13, 2023

Setting aside all differences and the current economic recession, a netizen suggested, "If Lahore can pay for Tim Hortons coffee, Karachi can pay for Irish Linen Mardana Kurta by Mahira Khan."

If Lahore can pay for Tim Hortons coffee, Karachi can pay for Irish Linen Mardana Kurta by Mahira Khan. ???????? https://t.co/ICtT16jWug — Zay (@ZayGH__) February 13, 2023

"Influencers getting things in #PR for free then encouraging their audiences to buy #MahiraKhan’s plain white kurta for 34k in this economy, is peak hypocrisy!! Would love to see people promoting things they ACTUALLY spend their own money on, for once," lamented another.

Influencers getting things in #PR for free then encouraging their audiences to buy #MahiraKhan’s plain white kurta for 34k in this economy, is peak hypocrisy!! Would love to see people promoting things they ACTUALLY spend their own money on, for once.. — Yusra Habib (@YusraH95) February 14, 2023

people are buying this? cause it's clearly sold out Bohat paisa hai tum logon ke pass? pic.twitter.com/wQcaZ3iVuw — rabiya (@rabiyaisamess) February 12, 2023

Another user cried out, "i know there are alot of mahira khan fans out there, but this is deteriorating, she doesn't care about the large labour force of pakistani women working in cotton fields & garment factories, those women aren't paid - only make pennies and here's her selling a white kurta for 13k."

i know there are alot of mahira khan fans out there, but this is deteriorating, she doesn't care about the large labour force of pakistani women working in cotton fields & garment factories, those women aren't paid - only make pennies and here's her selling a white kurta for 13k pic.twitter.com/M4VkQCt9YM — qinzaa ???? زن زندگی آزادی (@auratsoch) February 13, 2023

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.