Dar joins Arab-Islamic Leaders in urgent push for Peace as Middle East Crisis flares

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar arrived in Riyadh to attend key ministerial gathering of Arab and Islamic nations, convened to address the rapidly evolving and increasingly volatile regional landscape.

The high-level meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, and foreign ministers from several countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates share views on the gravity of the situation and the collective concern over regional stability.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar delivered firm and unequivocal message, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all brotherly nations. He called for a complete end to all forms of aggression, warning that continued hostilities risk further destabilizing an already fragile region.

Stressing unity within Muslim world, Pakistani foreign minister urged immediate de-escalation of ongoing conflicts and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward sustainable peace. He further highlighted necessity of addressing the root causes fueling the current crises, rather than merely managing their symptoms.

Dar strongly condemned ongoing Israeli actions and what he described as repeated provocations, cautioning that such conduct is exacerbating tensions and undermining regional peace efforts. He also denounced attacks targeting civilians, energy infrastructure, and other critical facilities, warning that these strikes pose a dual threat—jeopardizing both regional security and global economic stability.

Reiterating Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic engagement, the foreign minister briefed his counterparts on Islamabad’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability across the region. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive and responsible role in facilitating dialogue and reducing tensions.

The meeting concluded with issuance of joint communiqué by participating Arab and Islamic nations, reflecting a shared understanding of the urgency to address regional challenges collectively.

On sidelines of conference, Dar held separate bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, where they discussed mutual interests and the broader regional situation. In addition, he participated in a quadrilateral meeting involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Türkiye.

As diplomatic activity intensifies across region, Riyadh summit stands out as critical moment, showing coordinated effort among key Muslim and Arab nations to navigate a complex web of conflicts and to push for stability through unity, dialogue, and strategic collaboration.