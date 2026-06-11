CDF Munir, Turkish army chief discuss defence, regional security cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Turkish Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon his arrival at GHQ, General Metin Tokel was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan–Turkey defence cooperation, regional security, and professional military engagement.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the historic, cultural and strategic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, and appreciated the strong defence partnership between the armed forces of both countries.

According to ISPR, the Turkish Army Commander also visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, where he met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The two sides discussed professional matters and the regional maritime security situation.

The ISPR further stated that General Metin Tokel also met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.