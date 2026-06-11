Fifa World Cup 2026 Begins In Style With Star Studded Ceremony In Mexico

MEXICO CITY – 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in spectacular fashion, with Mexico hosting star-studded opening ceremony at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Featuring electrifying performances from Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin and other global music stars, the event marked the start of the biggest World Cup in history, setting the stage for a 48-matches extravaganza across Mexico, Canada and the US.

Missed it?? Here is the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RI6Iy50Zn0 — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) June 11, 2026

The opening game paid tribute to Mexico’s Indigenous heritage with a vibrant showcase inspired by Aztec traditions before giving way to a star-studded lineup of international performers. Mexican rock legends Maná thrilled fans with a performance of their classic hit Oye Mi Amor, while Danny Ocean, Los Ángeles Azules and Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin added to the electric atmosphere inside the historic stadium.

The highlight of the evening came when global music icon Shakira joined Nigerian sensation Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The performance brought the crowd to its feet and set the tone for a tournament expected to captivate billions of viewers around the globe.

The celebrations paved the way for the tournament’s opening match, with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the first Group A encounter.

Unlike previous editions, the 2026 World Cup is being staged across three nations — Mexico, Canada and the United States — and FIFA has planned separate opening ceremonies in all three host countries to mark the historic occasion.

Toronto will host Canada’s opening celebration on Friday ahead of the clash between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field. The ceremony is expected to feature Canadian music icons Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé.

Later the same day, the spotlight will shift to Los Angeles, where the United States will stage its own opening show before the US Men’s National Team faces Paraguay. International stars Katy Perry, Future and Anitta are among the headline performers scheduled to take the stage.