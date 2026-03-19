Nora Fatehi breaks silence on controversial song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’

MUMBAI – Bollywood dancing queen and actress Nora Fatehi has broken her silence following criticism over her controversial song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”.

The track, part of the upcoming film “D: The Devil”, starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, sparked widespread backlash on social media for its lyrics and vulgar visuals, which many deemed inappropriate.

In a video statement, Nora clarified that the explicit Hindi version of the song was created without her consent.

She also revealed that an AI-generated image featuring herself alongside Sanjay Dutt was used for the song’s promotional poster without her permission.

Nora explained that she had originally recorded the song three years ago in the Kannada language and did not find anything offensive at the time.

She was not informed about the modifications made for the Hindi version, which she viewed only at the launch. Upon seeing it, she warned the director that it could face public criticism, but her concerns were ignored.

Consequently, she decided to distance herself from the project and opted not to promote it.

She emphasized that she did not support the controversial song and thanked her fans, noting that their feedback led to the video being removed.

Nora urged fans not to share the clip further to prevent unnecessary attention.