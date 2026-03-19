Mufti Popalzai committee announces Eid-ul-Fitr date

PESHAWAR – Mufti Popalzai’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has also announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Saturday.

According to reports, a meeting of Mufti Popalzai’s moon-sighting committee was held at Jamia Masjid Qasim Khan in the Thana Kabuli area of Peshawar to sight the Shawwal 1447 AH moon.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Khair-ul-Bashar, while Mufti Popalzai could not attend due to illness.

The committee unanimously decided that the moon was not sighted and that 30 days of fasting will be completed.

According to the committee, 1st Shawwal and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious enthusiasm on Saturday, March 21.