Cross-border attacks from Afghan Taliban kills several Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – A wave of shock and grief has gripped Bajaur after reported cross-border firing allegedly carried out from Afghan territory left nine civilians dead, including three women and six innocent children, according to local administration sources.

DC Bajaur released detailed list of victims and injured, confirming the scale of the tragedy and identifying those affected in the incident. Officials stated that during March and April 2026, mortar shells were fired from across the border into Mamund, Salarzai, and several other areas of Bajaur, causing widespread fear and casualties among civilian populations.

Authorities said the documented list of names issued by the district administration has removed any ambiguity regarding the human and material losses caused by the shelling.

In response, security sources claim that the Pakistan Army carried out a precise and targeted counter-response, striking only alleged militant military positions and gun installations, while asserting that no civilian areas in Afghanistan were hit during the operation.