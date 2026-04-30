11-year-old Saad Jahangir Munj becomes first Pakistani to win AIM chess title

KARACHI – Eleven-year-old Saad Jahangir Munj has made history by becoming the first Pakistani player to win the Arena International Master (AIM) title in chess.

The remarkable achievement has been widely praised by the Pakistan Sports Board and members of the sporting community, who described it as a proud moment for the country and an inspiration for young athletes.

In a statement on social media, the Pakistan Sports Board said Saad’s success is a major milestone for Pakistan and a strong source of motivation for the nation’s youth.

A proud moment for Pakistan! 🇵🇰

Saad Jahangir Manj becomes Pakistan’s first-ever Arena International Master (AIM) in chess.

An inspiring achievement for youth across the nation.#Chess #RisingStar #PrideOfPakistan #PSB پاکستان کے لیے باعثِ فخر! 🇵🇰

سعد جہانگیر منج شطرنج میں AIM… pic.twitter.com/T8TL9yv3if — Pakistan Sports Board (@Pak_SportsBoard) April 29, 2026

Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Punjab’s Sports Minister, also congratulated Saad, calling his achievement a shining example for aspiring young players and saying it would help promote sporting talent across the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the development of chess and other sports, with efforts aimed at creating more opportunities for talented athletes to grow and succeed.