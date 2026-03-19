Eid ul Fitr 2026 on March 21 as Shawwal Moon not sighted in Malaysia, Bangladesh

DHAKA – Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Bangladesh and Malaysia, leading both countries to confirm that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026. I

Singapore, Brunei, and Japan are also set to observe Eid on the same day, synchronizing their celebrations with Malaysia.

Across the Muslim world, anticipation is building as Pakistan and other nations are sighting Shawawal moon. While some countries are expected to look for the crescent on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, others will attempt sightings a day later on March 19.

According to the Astronomy Centre, the 29th day of Ramadan will fall within this period in many regions, meaning Eid could likely be observed either on Friday or Saturday depending on the outcome of local sightings.

A broad list of countries falls under this coordinated period of moon observation, including Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, parts of Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, and Mauritania. These nations are all closely monitoring lunar visibility to determine the official end of Ramadan.

At the same time, some countries have already moved ahead with their Eid declarations. Nations such as Turkey and Singapore have opted to rely on astronomical calculations rather than waiting for physical moon sighting, allowing them to announce the first day of Eid in advance.