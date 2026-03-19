‘No 5G for iPhones in Pakistan’: Apple users with Jazz SIMs left behind amid pilot testing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani telecom users are facing a situation as reports surface that 5G services from Jazz are not working on iPhones, despite the operator’s ongoing limited-scale 5G pilot testing on other devices.

Over past few days, social media platforms and online forums have been flooded with complaints from iPhone users who say they are unable to access 5G connectivity on Jazz, even in areas where the service is being tested. Some users also report inconsistent LTE performance, raising broader concerns about network quality.

One user in Karachi claimed he was located directly above one of the largest Jazz Experience Centers but still struggled to get stable signals or acceptable data speeds on LTE. “If LTE isn’t stable here, how can we expect 5G to work?” the user questioned.

So @jazzpk doesn't support 5G on iPhones. Hahaha! I think it's time to port out to another network. I live right above the largest Jazz experience center in Karachi and still barely get any signals or data speed on LTE. Shameful and pathetic @aamir_ibrahim01! — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 19, 2026

The issue appears particularly pronounced for users of Apple iPhone devices. While Jazz has not issued an official statement, speculation is growing that 5G access on iPhones may require additional carrier-level approvals or agreements with Apple Inc..

Some online claims suggest that telecom operators may need to pay $20 million to enable 5G functionality on iPhones in certain regions. However, these claims remain unverified, and no official confirmation has been provided by either Jazz or Apple.

Android Devices Also Affected

The issue is not limited to Apple users. Several customers using Samsung devices have also reported a lack of 5G connectivity, despite owning compatible smartphones. This has added to confusion, as Samsung is typically among the first brands to support new network standards globally.

At present, only a select group of smartphone brands appear to be accessing Jazz’s limited 5G network during its pilot phase. These reportedly include:

Vivo

Oppo

Realme

Xiaomi

Tecno

Infinix

ZTE

Even among these brands, access is reportedly limited and dependent on specific models and locations.

The absence of an official explanation from Jazz has fueled frustration. Industry analysts suggest that 5G rollout challenges could stem from device compatibility, spectrum limitations, or backend network configurations rather than deliberate exclusion of certain brands.

Pakistan’s 5G rollout is still in its early stages, with pilot testing underway and full commercial deployment yet to be announced. Until then, inconsistencies across devices and locations are expected, but lack of transparency is leaving users in the dark.

With increasing reliance on mobile data for work, entertainment, and communication, users are demanding clearer timelines and explanations. Some have even indicated willingness to switch operators if the issue persists.