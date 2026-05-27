Picnic spots closed in Quetta during Eid days amid security concerns

QUETTA – The district administration of Quetta has temporarily closed several picnic and recreational sites to the public due to security concerns.

Deputy Commissioner Mehrullah Badini said the decision was taken in view of the current law and order situation in the city.

Under the directive, public access has been restricted at several popular locations, including Hanna Lake, Hanna Urak, Chiltan National Park, as well as Sra Khula, Karkhasa, and Shaban areas.

Authorities have instructed police and administrative officials to strictly enforce the ban and ensure that visitors are turned away from these sites.

The administration has also urged citizens to comply with official instructions and cooperate with law enforcement until the situation improves.

On Sunday, a deadly explosion struck a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel along with their families in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

According to provincial government and security sources, the blast killed at least 24 people and left around 70 others injured. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

The incident adds to a growing pattern of attacks targeting trains, security forces, and infrastructure in the mineral-rich region, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistan has been conducting counterinsurgency operations in the area following a recent surge in violence.

Separatist group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was a suicide bombing.