Hakeem Shehzad booked for harassing woman customer

MULTAN – A case has been registered against TikTok influencer Hakeem Shehzad aka Hakeem Loha Paar for allegedly harassing a woman in Multan.

The complaint was filed at Raja Ram Police Station by the affected woman.

According to the FIR, the woman claimed she is childless and alleged that Shehzad collected Rs370,000 from her under the pretext of providing medication. She further accused him of blackmailing her using a fabricated video.

Police have confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, and he is expected to be taken into custody soon.

Hakeem Shehzad recently made headlines after his reported fifth marriage with a ninth-grade student.

Hakeem Shehzad, who also married the widow of late TV host Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah, has confirmed news of his fifth marriage by sharing a video with his new bride.

In the video, recorded inside a car, Shehzad asked his new wife about criticism surrounding their marriage to a ninth-grade girl. The bride responded that she is not obligated to answer anyone.

When asked if there was any coercion involved in the marriage, she clarified that she consented freely. She added that her parents were present during the wedding and gave their blessings, sending her off with love.