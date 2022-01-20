Alizeh Shah leaves fans amazed with latest adorable clicks
Web Desk
07:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Alizeh Shah leaves fans amazed with latest adorable clicks
Share

Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has got the public fixated on her escapades with her ultra-glam looks and larger than life persona.

The 21-year-old continues to win the hearts of her massive fan following.

This time around, the Jo Tu Chahay star shared some cute snaps on her social media handle. Shah who is an enthusiastic cat lover makes sure to drop endearing clicks with her adorable cat.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star is a heart stealer as she posed with her cat whilst smiling with utmost warmth and twinning in chic outfits with her beloved pet.

"pawsitively feline myself????" captioned Alizeh.

Blessed with a beautiful face, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting enchanting pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger 05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of ...

More From This Category
‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files ...
06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
'Kana Yaari' – Coke Studio's hijabi rapper Eva ...
07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature ...
07:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
'Tu Jhoom' - Coke Studio's producer Xulfi refutes ...
03:44 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the ...
03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
FBR freezes Aima Baig’s all bank accounts over ...
10:26 AM | 20 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files cybercrime complaint against Nadia Khan over ...
06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr