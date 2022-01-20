Alizeh Shah leaves fans amazed with latest adorable clicks
Share
Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has got the public fixated on her escapades with her ultra-glam looks and larger than life persona.
The 21-year-old continues to win the hearts of her massive fan following.
This time around, the Jo Tu Chahay star shared some cute snaps on her social media handle. Shah who is an enthusiastic cat lover makes sure to drop endearing clicks with her adorable cat.
Taking to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star is a heart stealer as she posed with her cat whilst smiling with utmost warmth and twinning in chic outfits with her beloved pet.
"pawsitively feline myself????" captioned Alizeh.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Blessed with a beautiful face, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting enchanting pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.
On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger 05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ‘physically and mentally ...08:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files cybercrime complaint ...06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021