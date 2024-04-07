Has Jannat Mirza found new love after split with Umar Butt?

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza hinted at finding new love after former friend Umar Butt.

The reason for Jannat Mirza's fame in the world of TikTok in Pakistan is her fashion sense, charming attire, and best lip sync.

After gaining fame from TikTok, she also worked in the Punjabi film "Tere Bajre Di Rakhi" and showcased her beauty in some music videos.

For several years, Jannat Mirza's name was associated with fellow TikTok star Umar Butt, but in 2023, this beloved couple of the Pakistani TikTok world announced their separation, which was met with disappointment from their fans.

A year after parting ways with Umar Butt, Jannat Mirza has once again given a hint of love in her life.

The TikToker shared a post on her Instagram account, featuring some charming pictures.

In the mentioned pictures, Jannat Mirza is wearing a shirt and jeans, and in the caption of this post, she wrote, "Can I be your favorite?"

Although there was nothing in the caption of this post that indicated information about her love life, but a comment on this post became the center of attention for everyone.

Fashion model Ibrahim commented on Jannat Mirza's post, saying, "Nothing can match the beauty of my girl."

Making this matter bilateral, Jannat Mirza replied, "Thank you very much, my love."

It wasn't long before Jannat Mirza reacted to the comments section of the post, where social media users were making contradictory comments.

Some social media users praised Jannat and Ibrahim's pairing, while most showed sympathy towards Umar Butt.