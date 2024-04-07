Has Jannat Mirza found new love after split with Umar Butt?

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza hinted at finding new love after former friend Umar Butt.
The reason for Jannat Mirza's fame in the world of TikTok in Pakistan is her fashion sense, charming attire, and best lip sync.
After gaining fame from TikTok, she also worked in the Punjabi film "Tere Bajre Di Rakhi" and showcased her beauty in some music videos.
For several years, Jannat Mirza's name was associated with fellow TikTok star Umar Butt, but in 2023, this beloved couple of the Pakistani TikTok world announced their separation, which was met with disappointment from their fans.
A year after parting ways with Umar Butt, Jannat Mirza has once again given a hint of love in her life.
The TikToker shared a post on her Instagram account, featuring some charming pictures.
In the mentioned pictures, Jannat Mirza is wearing a shirt and jeans, and in the caption of this post, she wrote, "Can I be your favorite?"
Although there was nothing in the caption of this post that indicated information about her love life, but a comment on this post became the center of attention for everyone.
Fashion model Ibrahim commented on Jannat Mirza's post, saying, "Nothing can match the beauty of my girl."
Making this matter bilateral, Jannat Mirza replied, "Thank you very much, my love."
It wasn't long before Jannat Mirza reacted to the comments section of the post, where social media users were making contradictory comments.
Some social media users praised Jannat and Ibrahim's pairing, while most showed sympathy towards Umar Butt.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.