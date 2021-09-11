Birthday wishes pour in as Imran Ashraf turns 32
Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, his famous character 'Bhola' became his claim to fame.
As the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star celebrates his birthday today, the 32-year-old has been rained with love and best wishes by fellow showbiz stars and fans alike.
Showering Ashraf with love, many celebrities from the entertainment vicinity wished him warmly including Humayun Saeed, Momal Sheikh, Kiran Ashraf, Hammad Shoaib, Faysal Qureshi and many others.
Imran has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in a short span of time and has wooed the audience successfully.
On the work front, Ashraf and Sarah Khan-starrer Raqs-e-Bismil's conclusion left the audience heaping praises for the duo.
