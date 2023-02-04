How much Haq Mehar is Shahid Afridi's daughter entitled to?

KARACHI – Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, in an intimate Nikah ceremony on Friday.

Shaheen Afridi's nuptials have garnered widespread attention, sparking excitement on social media with fans sending their wishes to the newlyweds.

A video circulating online shows Shaheen exchanging vows at Zakria Mosque. The groom was accompanied by the father of the bride, Shahid Afridi, and many other family members. Maulana Abdul Sattar solemnised the Nikah.

Ansha was declared a Fatemi Mehar, similar to her elder sister Aqsa, and received the right to a dowry known as Mehar-e-Fatima, a term referring to the dowry given by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to Bibi Fatima al-Zahra, the Lady of Paradise. This amount is equivalent to 500 dirhams or 131 tolas 4 mashes of silver, or 1550 grams of silver. According to today's silver rate, the value of 131 tolas of silver exceeds Rs300,000.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote a touching message. He stated that a daughter is like a beautiful flower in the garden, bringing joy, love and blessings. As a proud father, he congratulated the couple and celebrated the joyous occasion.