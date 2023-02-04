Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for Shaheen and Ansha

KARACHI – Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday get hitched to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of all-rounder Shahid Afridi in an intimate ceremony.

Shaheen and Ansha's wedding becomes the talk of the town as #Nikkah and #ShaheenShahAfridi remained trending on social sites, with thousands of tweets shared on the microblogging platform.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and other cricketers gracned the occasion while other players also gave a warm hug to the speedster.

A day after the wedding, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post for his daughter Ansha. Afridi, who lately stepped down as an interim chief selector, called daughters the most beautiful flower of the garden, saying they blossom with great blessing.

He said, “A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah, congratulations to the two of them.”

The post soon went viral on social media, as social media users and fans are eagerly waiting for wedding insights.

Amid the greetings, President Arif Alvi also took to Twitter where he extended his best to the newlywed couple.