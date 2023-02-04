Search

LifestyleViral

Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for Shaheen and Ansha

Web Desk 03:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
Shahid Afridi pens heartwarming note for Shaheen and Ansha
Source: social media

KARACHI – Pakistani star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday get hitched to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of all-rounder Shahid Afridi in an intimate ceremony.

Shaheen and Ansha's wedding becomes the talk of the town as #Nikkah and #ShaheenShahAfridi remained trending on social sites, with thousands of tweets shared on the microblogging platform.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and other cricketers gracned the occasion while other players also gave a warm hug to the speedster.

A day after the wedding, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post for his daughter Ansha. Afridi, who lately stepped down as an interim chief selector, called daughters the most beautiful flower of the garden, saying they blossom with great blessing.

He said, “A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah, congratulations to the two of them.”

The post soon went viral on social media, as social media users and fans are eagerly waiting for wedding insights.

Amid the greetings, President Arif Alvi also took to Twitter where he extended his best to the newlywed couple.

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sanam Saeed enjoys birthday celebrations with family and friends

04:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

07:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

06:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Wedding bells ring for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

08:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to make an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show

06:27 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

05:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4th February  2023

08:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.2
Euro EUR 300.98 301.58
UK Pound Sterling GBP 337.01 337.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 189 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202.2
China Yuan CNY 39.67 39.73
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: