AskMahira - Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of 'Humsafar'

A decade down and superstars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's hit drama serial Humsafar continues to rule the hearts of the audience.

Penned by Farhat Ishtiaq, the timeless romance had a magical storyline and the sizzling chemistry of the two lead actors made the show one of the most iconic Pakistani drama serials.

As the internet reminisces about their favourite show, Mahira expressed her gratitude for the opportunity that propelled her fame and was undoubtedly grateful for the role of a lifetime.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old expressed her love for fans. "10 years of Humsafar. I have nothing but gratitude and love for all of you, and only myself to offer. Let's do #askmahira? Tell me when and let’s do it!".

#10yearsofhumsafar I have nothing but gratitude and love for all of you… and only myself to offer. #askmahira hojaye? ♥️????Tell me when.. and let’s do it! — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Taking a trip down memory lane, Khan jumped onto the bandwagon of surprising her massive fan following by conducting a much-awaited Ask Mahira session

I think maybe the last scene in the house. I would have done it better I think. ???????? https://t.co/Nt5xIggn6z — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Awww.. I’m ok. Can’t complain types. You know ? ???? https://t.co/AxNUfh6Hog — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Pray. Believe. So that’s it filled with faith again. A heart that has faith doesn’t get tired of life. https://t.co/PbWseLWy22 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

My jaan.. whatever it is, it shall pass. It always does. I promise. Have faith. The sun shall rise and this feeling of doubt will go away. Ameen ???? https://t.co/HD7Z9pHphn — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Depends. If I wake up not feeling anxious… I say shukar. Or then I kiss and cuddle azzu! https://t.co/vhpUuC6Xw1 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

Ooohh this is a good one! Check DM ;) kidding. Can’t tell. Go to sleep, best of luck for your exams my love. ♥️ https://t.co/nuMav8usmM — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

The Ho Mann Jahan star ended the Q&A but not without sending some love to her fans as a thank you for the questions sent in.

Ok guys… I love you. Always and forever. YOU all are my real Humsafars… you’ve made this ten year journey of mine, magical and fantastical. Forever grateful. ???? #AskMahira #10yearsofhumsafar ???? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2021

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.