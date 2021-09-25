#AskMahira - Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of 'Humsafar'
Web Desk
11:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
A decade down and superstars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's hit drama serial Humsafar continues to rule the hearts of the audience.

Penned by Farhat Ishtiaq, the timeless romance had a magical storyline and the sizzling chemistry of the two lead actors made the show one of the most iconic Pakistani drama serials.

As the internet reminisces about their favourite show, Mahira expressed her gratitude for the opportunity that propelled her fame and was undoubtedly grateful for the role of a lifetime.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old expressed her love for fans. "10 years of Humsafar. I have nothing but gratitude and love for all of you, and only myself to offer. Let's do #askmahira? Tell me when and let’s do it!".

Taking a trip down memory lane, Khan jumped onto the bandwagon of surprising her massive fan following by conducting a much-awaited Ask Mahira session

The Ho Mann Jahan star ended the Q&A but not without sending some love to her fans as a thank you for the questions sent in.

On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

