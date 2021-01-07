Happily unmarried! Mehwish Hayat reflects back on 33 years of her life

Mehwish Hayat celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday. With killer looks and a charming persona, Hayat is the most bankable female superstar of Pakistani cinema. Despite unnecessary hate, the Load Wedding star is unapologetic when it comes to her career choices.

Amidst the pandemic, Mehwish held a close-knit birthday bash, and she shared some clicks on Instagram and penned a gratitude note:

"As I turn 33, the past year gave me the opportunity to reflect, assess my life and see what really matters to me," the Dillagi actor began. "Work has been so full-on, I’d forgotten the simple pleasures in life; my mother oiling my hair, beating my brothers and nephew at video games, watching Netflix with my sister – all things that I’d missed. Believe me. nothing in life is as important as family."

Breaking stereotypes, the Jawani Phir Ni Ani actress went on to say that the deep-rooted patriarchy in our society needs to change:

"Let’s not let society dictate the way we want to lead our lives. It is possible for a girl in her early 30’s to be totally happy without being married and children. It'll happen when it will and not to some prescribed timetable, Change needs to be systemic. I am a little fed up of celebrities (including me) made ambassadors for meaningful causes that fizzle out after a grand launch and photo op. How many times have we flooded social media and taken out rallies after some distressing event and then what?"

Hayat also weighed the pros and cons of the social media, and the toll its toxicity can take on one's mental health:

"Social media is great – it has really democratised freedom of speech like nothing else. But some have taken it as a license to abuse and bully others. Many see it as an excuse to spread fake news and malicious gossip. Wiki giving away my age does not make it true! Let’s not knock but support each other. We have this culture of bringing each other down. This has to stop if we are to succeed as a nation. Let’s understand that we are in this together and my success – or anyone else’s - is something of pride for every Pakistani."

The Actor in Law star also addressed critical issues about depression and mental health.

“Depression is real, Even though my life may seem perfect, we all have our insecurities and shortcomings. But as long as we work towards inner healing and connecting with the Divine, we are capable of overcoming everything that life throws at us."

"The world was put on pause for us to reflect. How we come out of this is up to us. I, for one, know the direction I need to take. My mother always says that we have to create our own destinies where ever that may lead. I will dare to dream and dare to dream big. Anything is possible if you believe!", the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star concluded.

Hayat was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in March 2019.