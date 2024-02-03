Search

Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Web Desk
08:34 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings at Golden Temple
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz's journey to stardom began with her unforgettable stint in "Bigg Boss 13," where her genuine and heartwarming connection with the late Siddharth Shukla left a lasting impression on viewers. Since then, she has carved her path, gracing the silver screen in movies like "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" and "Thank You For Coming." With several exciting projects in the pipeline, including "100 Percent."

Gill, the captivating actress who keeps winning hearts with her talent and charm, is all set to step into the spotlight once again. As she gears up for her upcoming film "Sab First Class," Shehnaaz embarked on a spiritual journey, seeking blessings at the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Dressed in a cosy winter outfit, she shared glimpses of her visit on social media, radiating tranquility as she folded her hands in prayer.

Fans showered her with well wishes and blessings for both her personal and professional endeavours.

Speaking of "Sab First Class," this much-anticipated family entertainer promises to showcase her comedic brilliance alongside Varun Sharma. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also boasts a talented supporting cast including Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik.

