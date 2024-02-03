Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Shehnaaz's journey to stardom began with her unforgettable stint in "Bigg Boss 13," where her genuine and heartwarming connection with the late Siddharth Shukla left a lasting impression on viewers. Since then, she has carved her path, gracing the silver screen in movies like "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" and "Thank You For Coming." With several exciting projects in the pipeline, including "100 Percent."
Gill, the captivating actress who keeps winning hearts with her talent and charm, is all set to step into the spotlight once again. As she gears up for her upcoming film "Sab First Class," Shehnaaz embarked on a spiritual journey, seeking blessings at the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Dressed in a cosy winter outfit, she shared glimpses of her visit on social media, radiating tranquility as she folded her hands in prayer.
Fans showered her with well wishes and blessings for both her personal and professional endeavours.
Speaking of "Sab First Class," this much-anticipated family entertainer promises to showcase her comedic brilliance alongside Varun Sharma. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film also boasts a talented supporting cast including Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
