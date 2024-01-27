Search

Shehnaaz Gill turns 31 with a triple-cake extravaganza

Web Desk
11:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill turns 31 with a triple-cake extravaganza
Source: Instagram

Happy birthday to the queen of sass and sweetness, Shehnaaz Gill! Turning 31 today, Shehnaaz is showered with love and cake (lots of cake!), courtesy of her adoring fans and loved ones.

Taking us right into the heart of her midnight celebrations, Gill's Instagram stories are a delicious spectacle. Forget one cake, this party boasted three. A golden pineapple delight, a blushing strawberry dream, and the pièce de résistance - a fruit-tastic masterpiece adorned with Shehnaaz's picture and a galaxy of dragonfruit, kiwi, and grape jewels. 

But the feast wasn't just for the eyes. Shehnaaz treated us to a heartwarming video of her blowing out the candles, her smile radiating brighter than the flames.

And it wouldn't be a birthday without family, right? Shehbaz, her brother, posted a picture of them sharing cake, his caption simply saying, "Happiest birthday my sister," with a heart-melting like the icing on the cake.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in multiple music videos, hosts her own talk show titled Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, appeared opposite Salman Khan-Pooja Hedge led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's produced Thank You for Coming.

She will also share the screen with Fukra famed actor Varun Sharma in upcoming film, Sab First Class.

Facebook Comments

