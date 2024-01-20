Search

Shehnaaz Gill gives sneak peek into upcoming film, 'Sab First Class'

Web Desk
09:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Shehnaaz Gill/Twitter

From her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13 to securing a role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way, and there's more in store for the starlet!

The Indian Punjabi actress, Gill, is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood — thanks to her versatility and impeccable acting prowess. The Daaka star carries a string of commercially and critically successful films and music videos, and is all set to spread magic on the big screen.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Thank You For Coming actress shared BTS pictures from highly-anticipated upcoming film, Sab First Class.

Gill will share the screen with Fukra famed actor Varun Sharma. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions are jointly backing the project.

Gill shared two images on social media platform.The first one featured the Honsla Rakh star holding a clapperboard, posing alongside Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua and producer Murad Khetani. The second one show a clapperboard with scene number 48, shot number 1+2, and take 1 written on it. 

“2024 begins,” captioned Gill with by party poppers, a partying face, raising hands and confetti ball emojis.

On the professional front, Gill has starred in a number of successful Indian Punjabi films, and was recently seen Guru Randhawa's music video for Sunrise.

