Guru Randhawa And Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Sunrise’ is out now and fans love their sizzling chemistry

Indian music star Guru Randhawa and actor cum host Shehnaaz Gill have been ruling fans' hearts for quite some time and the duo captivated the hearts of music enthusiasts with impeccable talent and skills.

This time around, Guru and Shehnaaz, enthralled world with their latest release dubbed Sunrise the captivating track, accompanied by an equally mesmerizing official video, left everyone in awe.

The song opens with the couple’s silhouette delicately showing their deep bond. Accompanying with heartfelt melody, the official video adds an extra layer of their love story. The video captures the essence of the song, portraying the feelings and their connection.

The careful attention to detail and seamless synchronization between the music and visuals enhance the overall impact of the song, captivating viewers and intensifying the emotional journey.

Earlier, Gill dropped a major hint about Guru and her being more than just artist.

In a social media post, Gill said ‘This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together. Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after the moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise’.