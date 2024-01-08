Grant Bradburn steps down as high-performance coach

Grant Bradburn, the esteemed New Zealand batter, disclosed his retirement from the role of the team’s high-performance coach on Monday, expressing gratitude for his time spent with the Green Shirts and fellow coaches.

Initially appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the head coach for the national men’s side for the upcoming two years back in May of the previous year, Bradburn saw a shift in his role in November 2023, along with the entire coaching staff’s portfolio changes by the cricket board.

“The coaching team will maintain their roles within the National Cricket Academy while the PCB will soon announce the new coaching lineup for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand,” stated the PCB.

Bradburn, aged 57, guided the Pakistan team during the 2023 World Cup. Taking to X, previously recognized as Twitter, Bradburn shared the news of his retirement from coaching.

“It’s time to close this incredible chapter in Pakistan cricket. Across three roles in five years, I take pride in the accomplishments and feel grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with exceptional players, coaches, and staff,” remarked Bradburn.

He concluded by extending his best wishes for the teams, staff, and everyone associated with Pakistan Cricket, wishing them continued success and progress.