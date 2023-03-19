Shaheen Afridi spotted celebrating PSL8 victory with wife Ansha Afridi

Lahore Qalandars outshined Multan Sultans in a thrilling final to secure back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles, with skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi raking accolades with impressive figures.
As fans love his performance in the game, another moment from Saturday’s event grabbed eyeballs as Afridi was spotted celebrating the event with his wife Ansha Afridi.
The skipper celebrated the much-touted win with his wife Ansha Afridi, while his sister-in-law Aqsa Afridi was also spotted. The clicks from the event went viral on social media with fans were in awe as the duo spotted for the first time.
In another video, Shaheen and Afridi's daughters were spotted sharing laughs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aqsa Afridi and Ansha Shaheen Afridi. #ShaheenShahAfridi #PSLFinal #PSL8 #Ansha #Anshashaheenafridi #PSL8 #LQvMS #Rizwan #HBLPSL2023 #Khushdil @aghatahir4 pic.twitter.com/Qks0EsaMcR— Business Times News (@BusinessTimesN1) March 19, 2023
Here’s how people reacted
The star player tied the knot with Ansha in an intimate Nikah ceremony last month.
