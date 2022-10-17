Ushna Shah celebrates Hamza Amin's birthday in Vienna

Lollywood's accomplished and talented actress Ushna Shah has been the center of attention for quite some time not just for her successful career but also her glamourous private life.

The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress who recently revealed about the love of her life - Hamza Amin - is currently celebrating his birthday in Viennea, Austria.

The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar diva kept the news lowkey but was seen celebrating with her beloved's extended family and friends in his hometown. Shah has been quite tight-lipped about her personal life yet she posted a scintillating picture with her beau to make it Instagram official.

In the video posted, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan-famed actress was seen cozying up to her significant other whilst singing the happy birthday song.

On the work front, Shah's recent works include Habs, Choti Choti Batain, Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.