Ushna Shah celebrates Hamza Amin's birthday in Vienna

Web Desk
02:50 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ushna Shah celebrates Hamza Amin's birthday in Vienna
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's accomplished and talented actress Ushna Shah has been the center of attention for quite some time not just for her successful career but also her glamourous private life.

The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress who recently revealed about the love of her life - Hamza Amin - is currently celebrating his birthday in Viennea, Austria.

The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar diva kept the news lowkey but was seen celebrating with her beloved's extended family and friends in his hometown. Shah has been quite tight-lipped about her personal life yet she posted a scintillating picture with her beau to make it Instagram official.

In the video posted, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan-famed actress was seen cozying up to her significant other whilst singing the happy birthday song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hamza Amin (@hamza.amin87)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hamza Amin (@hamza.amin87)

On the work front, Shah's recent works include Habs, Choti Choti Batain, Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating 04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal ...
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video
04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Celebs laud 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' as ...
04:24 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
BTS: World's biggest boy band will take a break ...
05:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
LHC dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition to ban ...
03:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Aima Baig performs Umrah with family
03:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr