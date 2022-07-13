Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating
Share
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion industry.
This comes as no surprise given that the Bashir Momin actor is drop-dead gorgeous and her impeccable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.
Now, the Balaa actress has made her relationship Instagram official as she confirmed that she is no longer single. She is in a relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin who is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.
"Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????
@hamza.amin87 ???????? by the unmatched @asimjofa #iwearasimjofa #ushnashah", captioned the 32-year-old.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ushna Shah has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Habs starring Feroze Khan and Ayesha Omar.
Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's ... 04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Former MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death has left the internet shocked and sad. Following the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022