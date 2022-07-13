Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion industry.

This comes as no surprise given that the Bashir Momin actor is drop-dead gorgeous and her impeccable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

Now, the Balaa actress has made her relationship Instagram official as she confirmed that she is no longer single. She is in a relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin who is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

"Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????

@hamza.amin87 ???????? by the unmatched @asimjofa #iwearasimjofa #ushnashah", captioned the 32-year-old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hamza Amin (@hamza.amin87)

On the work front, Ushna Shah has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Habs starring Feroze Khan and Ayesha Omar.

Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's ... 04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2022

Former MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death has left the internet shocked and sad. Following the ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat reveals qualities her life partner ...
04:21 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Iman Vellani share special video ...
03:37 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Mawra Hocane contracts Covid-19
03:15 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistani actor Tanveer Jamal passes away in Japan
02:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Thinnest wrist watch amazes the world
02:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Meera won't deny if Salman Khan offers to marry!
02:54 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat reveals qualities her life partner must have
04:21 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr