Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion industry.

This comes as no surprise given that the Bashir Momin actor is drop-dead gorgeous and her impeccable skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with.

Now, the Balaa actress has made her relationship Instagram official as she confirmed that she is no longer single. She is in a relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin who is the son of Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Federation.

"Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????

@hamza.amin87 ???????? by the unmatched @asimjofa #iwearasimjofa #ushnashah", captioned the 32-year-old.

On the work front, Ushna Shah has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Habs starring Feroze Khan and Ayesha Omar.