Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's death
Former MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death has left the internet shocked and sad. Following the news spreading like wildfire, condolences for the renowned host started pouring in.
Several Pakistani stars extended their prayers for the lost soul. Amidst all, popular actress Ushna Shah also joined fellow stars to express her condolences with a heartfelt note and a brutal reminder of how everyone laughed at him.
"He was stripped naked in public by a woman he legally married. He died humiliated. Anyone who shared those videos, joked about them, laughed at them or even looked at them has his blood on their hands. We have his blood on our hands.", tweeted Shah.
"He gave us a show. We watched. We laughed. I hope he is resting now and finally at peace. May Allah forgive us for laughing. Inalilahewainaelerajiun"
Liaquat was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians and influencers expressed shock and offered condolences to his family.
The deceased TV host served as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 as a key leader of the MQM. He however parted ways with the MQM in 2016 and joined the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He was elected to the National Assembly again from Karachi in the general elections of 2018.
