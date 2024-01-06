Aymen Saleen shares sneak peek into her bridal shower

Aymen Saleem, the dazzling actress who stole our hearts in "Chupke Chupke," has embarked on a new adventure – marriage! Recently wed to Kamran Malik in a stunning ceremony, Aymen shared the joy through captivating bridal shower pictures, rocking a beautiful white gown surrounded by close friends and family. These sneak peeks into her pre-wedding celebration radiate pure happiness!

From her accidental entry into acting to becoming a household name, Aymen's journey is a blend of talent and charisma.

Embarking on a new chapter in her personal life, Saleem recently tied the knot with her love, Kamran Malik, in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The joy and love radiated from the couple throughout the various wedding events, with Aymen gracefully shining in every moment.

In a delightful gesture to share her happiness with fans, she has posted pictures from her bridal shower, where she donned a stunning white gown, surrounded by close friends and family. These glimpses into her pre-wedding celebrations showcase the joy and anticipation that marked this special occasion.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans showering the actress with compliments.

Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.