Search

Lifestyle

Aymen Saleen shares sneak peek into her bridal shower

Maheen Khawaja
08:57 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
Aymen Saleen shares sneak peek into her bridal shower
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)

Aymen Saleem, the dazzling actress who stole our hearts in "Chupke Chupke," has embarked on a new adventure – marriage! Recently wed to Kamran Malik in a stunning ceremony, Aymen shared the joy through captivating bridal shower pictures, rocking a beautiful white gown surrounded by close friends and family. These sneak peeks into her pre-wedding celebration radiate pure happiness!

From her accidental entry into acting to becoming a household name, Aymen's journey is a blend of talent and charisma. 

Embarking on a new chapter in her personal life, Saleem recently tied the knot with her love, Kamran Malik, in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The joy and love radiated from the couple throughout the various wedding events, with Aymen gracefully shining in every moment.

In a delightful gesture to share her happiness with fans, she has posted pictures from her bridal shower, where she donned a stunning white gown, surrounded by close friends and family. These glimpses into her pre-wedding celebrations showcase the joy and anticipation that marked this special occasion.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans showering the actress with compliments.

Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Inside Aymen Saleem's dreamy walima ceremony

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

04:54 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Inside Aymen Saleem's dreamy walima ceremony

10:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Aymen Saleem gives electric performance at her Mehendi, ...

12:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Coke Studio producer Xulfi Khan shares folk cover of "Pasoori"

01:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar shares new sizzling pictures from ‘Baths of Queen’

09:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares ...

Lifestyle

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

04:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lovers Alert! Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa fuel dating rumors with ...

09:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Is Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan dating Raveena Tandon's ...

09:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

09:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Is this Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing in ...

11:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

"Queen of our hearts": Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcome baby girl

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Affan Waheed breaks silence on marriage rumours with Dur-e-Fishan

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th January 2024

Forex

Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: