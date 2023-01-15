Search

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

Web Desk 02:38 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'
Artists are always determined to bring Pakistan and India closer through their work, and this time its Adnan Siddiqui who wins hearts with his flute version of Bollywood’s famous song played by Ali Azmat.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is not only a talented actor but a wonderful flute player too as he garnered online love with his cover that soon went viral.

In his latest post, Siddiqui called his latest clip a ode to bygone era with song Yeh Jism, performed by Pakistani rockstar, Ali Azmat for Bollywood movie Jism 2.

Showering love on Ali Azmat, the 53-year-old said “Who knows change may be on the horizon…let's hope for a change in the future where art continues to bring people together, transcending all boundaries.”

Adnan mesmerised fans with beautiful tune of famous song standing in a room while the clip captured a faded view of skyscrappers in his background.

Fans have seen Pakistani actor creating magic with his flute and never really found out what draws the actor to this musical instrument.

He earlier opened up on his love for the classical music instrument and what drew him to it. Siddiqui revealed getting training to play harmonica during his young days.

