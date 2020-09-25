Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation

Pakistan's latest social media sensation Nimra Ali is making the entire nation gush over her extremely adorable and chirpy personality.

Ali has made headlines after her interview went viral in which she eagerly reveals how she always wanted to appear on TV and is extremely excited that her wish finally came true. Ali has been interviewed by multiple channels and has people in awe of her innocence.

This video will make your jaw hurt, too much excitement and happiness in just 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9gatcHcGAf — Rumpoptarts (@theodahad_) September 16, 2020

Considered a glimmer of hope, she has become an inspiration for many and people are simply living for her energy!

The young girl has been trending on Twitter for the past few days and this is what people have to say:

The Lahori girl Nimra is back. What a cutie!! pic.twitter.com/8h78Apb9Le — Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) September 23, 2020

she's a whole mood😂😭 — Maryam hassan (@maryamhassan_08) September 23, 2020

Full of life MashAllah..

Allah ese e rakhay✨ https://t.co/hd6PqiX2pu — Lady Doughnut (@High0nTea) September 23, 2020

