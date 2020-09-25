Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation
Pakistan's latest social media sensation Nimra Ali is making the entire nation gush over her extremely adorable and chirpy personality.
Ali has made headlines after her interview went viral in which she eagerly reveals how she always wanted to appear on TV and is extremely excited that her wish finally came true. Ali has been interviewed by multiple channels and has people in awe of her innocence.
This video will make your jaw hurt, too much excitement and happiness in just 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9gatcHcGAf— Rumpoptarts (@theodahad_) September 16, 2020
My Interview With Daily Pakistan#NimraAli pic.twitter.com/qd5DAZFUaB— Nimra Ali (@NimraAli_PAK) September 24, 2020
Considered a glimmer of hope, she has become an inspiration for many and people are simply living for her energy!
The young girl has been trending on Twitter for the past few days and this is what people have to say:
I love herrrr 🥺 https://t.co/4gcr0EHMgP— M (@Momeeeeeeeeeena) September 18, 2020
The Lahori girl Nimra is back. What a cutie!! pic.twitter.com/8h78Apb9Le— Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) September 23, 2020
If cuteness and confidence had a face ❤#NimraAli pic.twitter.com/a3n9PMtQIo— Merijuana🙃 (@TehxeenHunYar) September 24, 2020
she's a whole mood😂😭— Maryam hassan (@maryamhassan_08) September 23, 2020
Full of life MashAllah..— Lady Doughnut (@High0nTea) September 23, 2020
Allah ese e rakhay✨ https://t.co/hd6PqiX2pu
