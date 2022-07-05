Nimra Khan shares her two cents about wearing revealing dress

Pakistan's female stars have been under severe public scrutiny over lifestyle choices in particular their wardrobe choices. Leading ladies like Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Saboor Aly, and Alizeh Shah have been subjected to continuous trolling.

Now, Lollywood diva Nimra Khan has also shared her remarks over the severe backlash actresses reveal due to their fashion choices.

The Ae Musht-e-Khaak actor is a fashion icon herself. Her enthralling social meed feed is full of her pictures in beautiful outfits ranging from eastern to western attires.

Sharing her opinion on wearing bold clothes, Nimra stated said that she does not judge anyone - whether they wish to wear revealing clothes or show skin.

However, she revealed that she avoids showing her skin. She said she does not wear clothes which she cannot wear in front of her father or brother-in-law. Hence, Khan likes to style herself in modest clothes and that is how her style gets praised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan ???? (@nimrakhan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan ???? (@nimrakhan_official)

On the work front, Nimra Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.