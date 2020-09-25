Sonam Kapoor opens up about dealing with PCOS

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is shining a light on a very common disorder - Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

PCOS affects up to 1 out of every 10 women in the world and it’s inevitable that it affects celebrities as well.

The starlet has shared her experience and insight on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and how she has managed to deal with its symptoms.

The Neerja star is using her platform to spread awareness about this often misunderstood condition so that women suffering from this order can seek medical treatment sooner.

"I cannot emphasise enough on how important enough is to exercise. It makes you mobile, string and builds your cardio-muscular energy so it’s one of the best," said Sonam.

"Yoga, meditation and breathing has actually helped me compact that," she added.

"The third thing is that you have to avoid sugar. It makes you feel good, but you come crashing down. I have given up sugar completely”, mentioning how harmful it is for our bodies to consume sugar in any form.

“I cannot tell you how my life has changed since I’ve given it up. And I’m not just talking refined sugar but also honey, maple syrup, gurh etc. Just stop having it. You can get good sugar out of fruits like apples or oranges.”

The starlet also shared that she had to eliminate all sorts of desserts, chocolates or sweets from her diet.

“And I was an addict! But now I find anything with sugar in it too sweet and I never thought I’d be there.”

Kapoor was diagnosed with PCOS in her teens.

