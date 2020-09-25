Proud to be called Pakistan Army spox, says Sheikh Rasheed
Share
LAHORE - Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad, minister for railways, said on Friday that it is a matter for pride to be calling a spokesperson of Pakistan Army as he is not agent of India.
Addressing a press conference, he expressed his desire of embracing martyrdom while fighting together with Pakistan Army.
He lambasted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his APC speech, saying its seemed like a speech of RAW or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Responding to criticism aimed at him over his revelations about politicians’ meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he claimed to posses phone calls data.
There will be disaster if he leaked the data, he warned.
The railways minister said that Nawaz Sharif was embroiled in difficult situation due to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
Urging people to come out against corrupt elements, he said that the flats from where they address to public were purchased through public money.
Rasheed said that army troops are on forefront with civilian government when there is flooding situation, locust attack, cleaning of nullahs.
He said that Prime Minister Imran will weed out the corruption in the country, adding that the PTI will manage to defeat the mafias including sugar and wheat mafias.
- World Contraception Day 2020 — Experts for managing population, ...12:18 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC11:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for trusting national ...10:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- 13 burnt alive after passenger vehicle catches fire in Sindh’s ...09:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
-
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Drug probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan ...02:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell02:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020