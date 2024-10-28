Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Which reforms can we expect in the upcoming 27th Constitutional Amendment?

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition in Pakistan is gearing up for 27th Constitutional Amendment, after passing controversial 26th Amendment. This new amendment aims to reform local governments and address issues overlooked in previous legislation.

The new amendments were reportedly discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with leaders from both parties.

The 27th Amendment is expected to enhance local governance and strengthen democratic processes at the grassroots level.

A host of local TV channel highlighted critical issues surrounding the amendment, questioning the government’s motivations, particularly in light of existing provisions that complicate the establishment of a new judicial commission.

Under Article 191A, nominations for constitutional benches must be made by the Judicial Commission, which has yet to be formed according to Article 175A(1). There were also expected changes to military court provisions and whether the amendment might alter the seniority list of judges.

Opposition parties, particularly JUI and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed concerns about the amendment. PTI announced plans to challenge the 26th constitutional amendment in court, indicating a strong resistance to the government’s proposed changes.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

